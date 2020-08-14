Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts Makeup-Free Video As Evidence She Hasn't Gotten Plastic Surgery During The Pandemic

Written by BET Staff

When it comes to public criticism, Kim Zolciak-Biermann has done her best to develop a tough skin. That’s pretty much expected for a reality star who lives her life in the public eye. However, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star's latest Instagram posts show that even celebrities can get sick of cyberbullying. Keep scrolling to see how Kim set the record straight in a series of fiery Instagram Stories about accusations that she visited a plastic surgeon during the pandemic.

As you can see, the Don’t Be Tardy star was quite terse when she took to her Instagram on August 11, to correct negative followers and let them know exactly how she feels about their plastic surgery comments. "I see you b*****s could only behave for, I don't know, a week on my Instagram," she began. "Listen, I live a f***ing dream — great husband, healthy, amazing kids, I'm f***ing healthy, three successful companies, my own TV show. I don't really give a f*** if you think that my face looks altered because I wanna know who the f*** is getting an altered face during quarantine, sweetie." RELATED | You'll Never Guess The Latest Member Of Kim Zolciak's Family To Get Botox

She added, "I wanna know who the f***'s getting an altered face when they're on blood thinners. Please tell me a plastic surgeon that's gonna touch my face, please. If you find one let me f***ing know."

Fresh-faced and wearing glasses, the 42-year-old mother of six reminded trolls that she was just getting out of bed. "Look how good I look makeup free just out of bed," she captioned one of the videos. "42 and fine AF," she wrote on another clip. She continued, "I really want you f***ers to think when you leave a nasty comment on somebody's page how that would make you feel, okay. I'm strong, right. I've been in this business 13 years. I'm a very strong-minded person, but you could truly, truly affect somebody with your bulls**t. So stop. There's no need to spread negativity." For her loyal fans who continue to uplift her when she is down, the singer and fashion entrepreneur offered these words of love. "And for all of you guys that are so positive, so encouraging, you make me laugh, you make me cry, I wanna say thank you for bringing more positivity to this world because I feel like we could all use a little bit more positivity." As for what the people believe, check the comments on the post There is a lively debate happening. We don't believe on commenting on what a woman chooses to do with her body because whatever it is, that's her right. We're just happy Kim is abiding by the social distancing rules and staying home.