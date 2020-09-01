Aubrey O'Day Says Paparazzi Altered Photos To Body Shame Her And Fires Back With Timestamped Swimsuit Photo

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Aubrey O'Day is using her social media to fire back at body shamers after alleged photos of her in Palm Springs showed what appeared to be a dramatic weight gain.
“It's so f*cking sick what people will do to a woman's body for click bait,” the singer passionately wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of herself wearing a black swimsuit.
She continued, “And that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it. When is this industry going to stop abusing women's bodies?!"
See her Twitter post below:
In the photo, the Danity Kane singer can be seen holding a sign with the date to prove that she is not using an old image.
A stark difference can be seen between the full-body selfie and the paparazzi photo posted on Monday by the Daily Mail. Hmm...
Known as a social media influencer that advertises weight-loss teas and bikini brands, the 36-year-old star is understandably upset.
This news comes as some Instagram users demand the app create “edited” labels for heavily airbrushed images.
(Photo: Denise Truscello/WireImage)
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
