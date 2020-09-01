Aubrey O'Day Says Paparazzi Altered Photos To Body Shame Her And Fires Back With Timestamped Swimsuit Photo

Aubrey O'Day is using her social media to fire back at body shamers after alleged photos of her in Palm Springs showed what appeared to be a dramatic weight gain.

“It's so f*cking sick what people will do to a woman's body for click bait,” the singer passionately wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of herself wearing a black swimsuit.

She continued, “And that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it. When is this industry going to stop abusing women's bodies?!"

See her Twitter post below: