Mariah Carey Escapes NYC By Renting A 10,000 Sq Ft Mansion To Quarantine With Her Twins

Written by Tweety Elitou

Mariah Carey and her children have been quarantining in the lap of luxury—as if you expected anything less from the multi-million-dollar singer. According to Variety, the superstar has been renting a luxe six-bedroom mansion to ensure there’s enough room for her 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, to relax during the coronavirus pandemic.

Moving out of her glamourous penthouse back in March, the mother of two has been staying safe inside a stunning Westchester County country estate with a gigantic 90-foot-long violin-shaped pool! Other luxe amenities of the 10,500 square feet high-tech mansion include multiple basketball courts, a 900-gallon saltwater fish tank, a library, a game room, and a cinema room to keep the children entertained.

As if that’s not enough, the home also has a colossal gourmet kitchen, an adjoining breakfast room, and a fancy family room. It is unclear how much Mariah is renting the fancy home for, but with all these perks and state-of-the-art technologies, we are sure it is quite pricey!