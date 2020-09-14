Deelishis Throws Her Husband, Raymond Santana Jr. A Star-Studded Surprise 46th Birthday Party

The celebrity couple were just married with a epic wedding celebration in June, and now Deelishis (Chandra Davis) surprised her beau Raymond with a starstudded surprise 46th birthday party.

Deelishis hosted the party at their Atlanta home filled with love. Their family and friends were in attendance such as Real House Wives Of Atlanta stars, Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss, along with her husband Todd Tucker. Raymond's dear friend, Dr. Yusef Salaam, of the exonerated five was also in attendance.

In the video shared to Instagram, Deelishis walks into a room with Raymond while everyone yells 'surprise!' He was truly blown away by the love received.

Raymond was dapper in a black tuxedo while Deelishis wore a red ball gown and then changed into a little black dress. Guests dined on fine cuisine and partied the night away. What a beautiful party!