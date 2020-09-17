Women Join Blac Chyna And Milan Harris In Revealing Their ‘Biggest Flex’

Blac Chyna stays with the most elaborate jewelry, the most expensive fashions, and the hottest new cars—however, if you ask the reality star her biggest flex, she’s quick to say raising her 3-year-old daughter Dream without child support tops the chart.

During a recent SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation appearance, Chyna opened up about her experience raising her daughter without the financial support of Rob Kardashian.

“Just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, with no child support. So that’s my biggest flex,” the 32-year-old shared in the video.