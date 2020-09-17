Women Join Blac Chyna And Milan Harris In Revealing Their ‘Biggest Flex’

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Blac Chyna stays with the most elaborate jewelry, the most expensive fashions, and the hottest new cars—however, if you ask the reality star her biggest flex, she’s quick to say raising her 3-year-old daughter Dream without child support tops the chart.
During a recent SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation appearance, Chyna opened up about her experience raising her daughter without the financial support of Rob Kardashian.
“Just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, with no child support. So that’s my biggest flex,” the 32-year-old shared in the video.
Us Weekly confirmed the custody arrangement in March 2019 stating the new agreement says, “no child support shall be payable by either party to the other.”
Seemingly inspired by Chyna’s honesty, the mother of Meek Mill’s newborn son, Milan Harris revealed her own “biggest flex.”
“My biggest flex is I could flex but I chose not to because it can all be [gone] tomorrow,” the popular fashion designer, who welcomed her first child in May, captioned a reposted meme. “I just thank God And that’s on Period !!”
Are we sensing a new social media challenge? Maybe.
Several women on twitter, joined in.
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
