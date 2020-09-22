Wendy Williams Flaunts Her Tiny Waistline And Reveals How She Unexpectedly Lost 25-Lbs During The Pandemic

Wendy Williams wants her loyal talk show watchers—and “Mr. Right”—to know that not only has been living her best life from the safety of her home, but she’s also dropped a few pounds during the pandemic.

While making her Season 12 debut for her award-winning talk show on Monday, the 56-year-old host revealed that she dropped 25 pounds—although she didn’t plan on it.

“I’ve lost 25 pounds — look,” she told her socially distanced audience. “And I didn’t do it on purpose. It’s just that food became disgusting to me.”

RELATED | Wendy Williams Teases New Mystery Man During Hamptons Vacation



Showing off her tiny waistline in a flowing yellow dress, Wendy dished on the foods she enjoyed before cutting back on her meals.

“I was cooking at first and it was all good, I was shoveling stuff in my mouth,” she said. “Everything from hot dogs to lobster, you know, king crab legs — all that stuff.”