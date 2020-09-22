Wendy Williams Flaunts Her Tiny Waistline And Reveals How She Unexpectedly Lost 25-Lbs During The Pandemic

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Wendy Williams wants her loyal talk show watchers—and “Mr. Right”—to know that not only has been living her best life from the safety of her home, but she’s also dropped a few pounds during the pandemic.
While making her Season 12 debut for her award-winning talk show on Monday, the 56-year-old host revealed that she dropped 25 pounds—although she didn’t plan on it.
“I’ve lost 25 pounds — look,” she told her socially distanced audience. “And I didn’t do it on purpose. It’s just that food became disgusting to me.”
Showing off her tiny waistline in a flowing yellow dress, Wendy dished on the foods she enjoyed before cutting back on her meals.
“I was cooking at first and it was all good, I was shoveling stuff in my mouth,” she said. “Everything from hot dogs to lobster, you know, king crab legs — all that stuff.”
She later recalled, “Then it became, ‘I’m done with food.’”
The mother of one went on to reveal that she actually didn’t notice the weight loss until her routine colonoscopy appointment and the doctor asked her to step on the scale.
“[The doctor] told me the weight, and I was like, ‘I haven’t weighed this little since high school!’” she happily shared. “Uh-huh!”
We are glad to hear that Wendy is happy with her unintentional body transformation. Amazing!
