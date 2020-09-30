Congratulations!: Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Welcome Their Second Child Together

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Congratulations are in order for Kevin Hart and his family, who welcomed their newest addition on Tuesday (September 29).
Welcome to the world, Kaori Mai Hart!
Although the couple has yet to post any photos of their newborn baby girl on social media, proud mom Eniko Hart shared this adorable birth announcement via Instagram.
“Thankful • grateful • blessed,” Eniko wrote. “A little bit of heaven sent down to earth. Welcome to the world baby girl. We couldn’t love you more.”
This makes the couple’s second child together.
With all that is going on in the world, there’s nothing like a baby to give you the hope of a better day! With that being said, we are positive that the 41-year-old actor and comedian is elated about the birth of his fourth child.
ICYMI: Baby Kaori Mai will be surrounded by love from her big siblings: 15-year-old sister, Heaven, 12-year-old brother Hendrix, and 2-year-old Kenzo Kash.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
