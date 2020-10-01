Kylie Jenner's Bikini Photo Registered 48k New Voters And We Are Not Surprised

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
There is no denying that Kylie Jenner has some serious influence. Whether she’s convincing her millions of Instagram followers to shop her new Kylie Cosmetics merch or she’s setting the tone for what’s trendy this season, when the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star posts on social media, people take note.
Displaying the power of her fanbase, the 23-year-old reality star recently posted this sexy bikini photo urging her nearly 200 million Instagram followers to vote.
“But are you registered to vote? Click the link in my bio…let’s make a plan to vote together,” Kylie captioned the skin-baring image on Monday.
RELATED | Casual Slay!: Kylie Jenner Wears A $280 Sexy Jogger Suit From A Black-Owned Designer
According to Fox News, Kylie’s social media post resulted in an 80% surge in visits to Vote.org and also caused an increase in the site's voter registration and verification tool.
Although Kylie has yet to endorse a candidate, a spokesperson for Vote.org says they are happy that young voters are getting involved.
With around 48,000 users checking out voting information thanks to the makeup mogul's post, her social media influence cannot be ignored.
(Photo: Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
days
COMMENTS