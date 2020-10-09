Jeannie Mai Says She Wants To Be Submissive In Her Marriage To Jeezy

Written by BET Staff

Jeannie Mai has plans to be “submissive” when she ties the knot to her rapper fiancé, Jeezy. Keep scrolling to see how the social media influencer and popular talk show host surprised her The Real co-hosts when she revealed her marital desire on Tuesday's episode.

"I want to submit to my man,” the 41-year-old shared during the show. She went on to explain that she understands that the idea of being submissive in a relationship has a boatload of negative association, but she knows what she needs. “When I hear this definition [...] submitting has a negative connotation. It means that you are less important, you are lower than that person that you're submitting to,” she added. “It usually can be like, you know, referenced as somebody who works lower than you, and that's not what I'm referring to here.” RELATED | Jeannie Mai Says She And Jeezy Have One Non-Negotiable For Their Wedding

She went on to share with her co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon Houghton, and Garcelle Beauvais that she doesn’t want to have to make all the decisions in her marriage because she already has to make a lot of them in her career. "I'm a very dominant woman. I own my business, I lead my teams, I played my own manager, my own publicist, my own lawyer when I didn't have money to have those people," she shared. "So, I make the decisions in my life. When I come home, I like the idea that my man leads us.”

For those who still didn’t understand her logic, Jeannie clarified that this doesn’t mean Jeezy will be the judge of everything in their relationship. "That doesn't mean that in this case Jay makes all the decisions for us. That doesn't mean that when he says, 'How are we spending our money?' or 'Where are we moving?' that I just say, 'Yes sir,' or 'Yes, your honor.' It's not that. It's a, 'You know what? I think that we would do best here, I want to do this,' and he takes the decision, he formulates it with our overall vision, and he leads us and I like to submit to that," the Vietnamese-American star explained. RELATED | Jeezy Gifts His Fiancée Jeannie Mai With A Humongous Billboard On HIS Birthday

"I don't want to lead in our household and in our marriage," she continued. "I want him to lead, and I have all the essence of what I bring as a wife to make that decision, but I love that my husband will be the man that leads. I like that structure in a marriage and I look forward to that because, it is tiring being the boss of me. It is tiring leading all the time." Take a look at the clip to hear her full explanation, along with how her mother's personality also played a role in her decision to be submissive.

FYI: Jeezy, 43, popped the question to Mai on March 27 after quietly dating for two years. It is unknown when the lovebirds will officially tie the knot.