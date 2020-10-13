Swim Stars!: Vanessa Bryant Films Capri And Bianka Bryant's Swim Lesson

Over the weekend, Vanessa posted this adorable video showing her baby girls learning how to swim.

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s youngest daughters may be toddlers, but thanks to the family’s dedicated swim instructor, the little ones already have swimming skills that are quite impressive!

“Bianka and Capri 💕💕 Miss Christine taught all 4 of our girls how to swim,” the proud mom captioned the Instagram video. “Capri has her daddy’s focus.”

In the video reposted by the Bryant Family fan page, take note of how well 3-year-old Bianka can swim underwater. She even swam underneath her baby sister!

Not to worry though, 1-year-old Capri refuses to be distracted and maintains focused on her floating technique. How adorable!