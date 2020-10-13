Swim Stars!: Vanessa Bryant Films Capri And Bianka Bryant's Swim Lesson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Vanessa Laine Bryant and Kobe Bryant attend the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Swim Stars!: Vanessa Bryant Films Capri And Bianka Bryant's Swim Lesson

Vanessa insists Capri has "her daddy's focus" in the pool.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s youngest daughters may be toddlers, but thanks to the family’s dedicated swim instructor, the little ones already have swimming skills that are quite impressive! 

RELATED | Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartwarming Message About ‘Dreamer’ Kobe

Over the weekend, Vanessa posted this adorable video showing her baby girls learning how to swim.

“Bianka and Capri 💕💕 Miss Christine taught all 4 of our girls how to swim,” the proud mom captioned the Instagram video. “Capri has her daddy’s focus.”

In the video reposted by the Bryant Family fan page, take note of how well 3-year-old Bianka can swim underwater. She even swam underneath her baby sister! 

Not to worry though, 1-year-old Capri refuses to be distracted and maintains focused on her floating technique. How adorable! 

(Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC