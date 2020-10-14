iPhone 12 Is Here!: Apple Announces The New iPhone And Major Changes

Apple is causing quite a stir on social media after news surfaced about its decision to launch the new iPhone 12 ($799) without supplying buyers with a standard wall charger or EarPods.

According to the tech giant, the removal of the standard accessories reflects their overall goal to offset carbon emissions and to protect the environment.

"Just like we did with Apple Watch, we looked for ways to cut waste and use less material," Apple VP of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, Lisa Jackson shared during the iPhone 12 unveiling.

She continued, "Customers already have over 700 million Lightning headphones, and many customers have moved to a wireless experience with AirPods, Beats, or other wireless headphones. And there are also over 2 billion Apple power adapters out in the world, and that's not counting the billions of third-party adapters. So we are removing these items from the iPhone box."