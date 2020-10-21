Bobby Lytes Has A Fiery Response To YouTuber Jeffree Star Getting Yet Another Black Boyfriend

The ‘Love And Hip Hop: Miami’ star spoke out via Twitter.

Published 11 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Weeks after claiming his former Black boyfriend scammed himJeffree Star apparently has a new boo, and some Twitter users are completely over it. 

Looks like #JeffreeStar is onto the next 👀

Most notably, Love And Hip Hop: Miami reality star Bobby Lytes who spoke out about the new relationship.

“Jeffrey Starr we will never forget all those disgusting and racist slurs you have spoken,” Bobby wrote on Twitter. “You are to me possibly one of the most despicable gays I’ve ever seen! All the money, makeup and BBC can’t wash all that wh*te supr***cy away!!!”

FYI: The fiery backlash comes after many accusations that the beauty Youtuber posted racial slurs on social media.

At this time, it is unclear who the mystery man is.

(Photos: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV, Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images)

