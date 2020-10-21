Bobby Lytes Has A Fiery Response To YouTuber Jeffree Star Getting Yet Another Black Boyfriend

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Weeks after claiming his former Black boyfriend scammed him, Jeffree Star apparently has a new boo, and some Twitter users are completely over it.
Most notably, Love And Hip Hop: Miami reality star Bobby Lytes who spoke out about the new relationship.
“Jeffrey Starr we will never forget all those disgusting and racist slurs you have spoken,” Bobby wrote on Twitter. “You are to me possibly one of the most despicable gays I’ve ever seen! All the money, makeup and BBC can’t wash all that wh*te supr***cy away!!!”
FYI: The fiery backlash comes after many accusations that the beauty Youtuber posted racial slurs on social media.
At this time, it is unclear who the mystery man is.
