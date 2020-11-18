Jay-Z Spends Quality Time In Hawaii With Stepfather-In-Law Richard Lawson Before Acing His Beach Workout

Spotted on the beach by paparazzi, the 50-year-old music mogul seemed to be in good spirits as he spent quality time with his stepfather-in-law, actor Richard Lawson , and a few close friends.

Jay-Z made the most of his stay on the tropical island of Hawaii last week.

While photographs did not show his wife Beyoncé in attendance for the outdoor festivities, the father of three clearly kept busy with an ocean-side workout that included squats in the sand.

We are happy to know that Jay has devoted himself to self-care and fitness, even while on vacation. We love to see it!

In case you were wondering, after his open-air workout, Jay seemed noticeably refreshed. Honestly, who wouldn’t be with this kind of beautiful scenery? Just saying.