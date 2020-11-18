Jay-Z Spends Quality Time In Hawaii With Stepfather-In-Law Richard Lawson Before Acing His Beach Workout

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Jay-Z made the most of his stay on the tropical island of Hawaii last week.
Spotted on the beach by paparazzi, the 50-year-old music mogul seemed to be in good spirits as he spent quality time with his stepfather-in-law, actor Richard Lawson, and a few close friends.
While photographs did not show his wife Beyoncé in attendance for the outdoor festivities, the father of three clearly kept busy with an ocean-side workout that included squats in the sand.
RELATED | Here's How You Can Listen To Blue Ivy Carter Narrating ‘Hair Love’ For Free
We are happy to know that Jay has devoted himself to self-care and fitness, even while on vacation. We love to see it!
In case you were wondering, after his open-air workout, Jay seemed noticeably refreshed. Honestly, who wouldn’t be with this kind of beautiful scenery? Just saying.
(Photo: MEGA)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
She's turning more than a few heads.
days
COMMENTS