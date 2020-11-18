Trending:

Jay-Z Spends Quality Time In Hawaii With Stepfather-In-Law Richard Lawson Before Acing His Beach Workout

The music mogul is living his best life!

Published 5 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Jay-Z made the most of his stay on the tropical island of Hawaii last week. 

Spotted on the beach by paparazzi, the 50-year-old music mogul seemed to be in good spirits as he spent quality time with his stepfather-in-law, actor Richard Lawson, and a few close friends.

(Photo: MEGA)

While photographs did not show his wife Beyoncé in attendance for the outdoor festivities, the father of three clearly kept busy with an ocean-side workout that included squats in the sand. 

We are happy to know that Jay has devoted himself to self-care and fitness, even while on vacation. We love to see it! 

In case you were wondering, after his open-air workout, Jay seemed noticeably refreshed. Honestly, who wouldn’t be with this kind of beautiful scenery? Just saying.

(Photo: MEGA)

