Kobe Bryant's Childhood Home Sells For $810K

The Wynnewood, Pennsylvania home where the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant grew up was sold on Friday, Nov 10th, to a buyer for $810,000.

According to a report published by TMZ, the 5-bedroom, 3 1/2-bathroom house was occupied by the Bryant family during Kobe's adolescence. The house was placed on the market in September with an asking price of $899,000 and eventually sold for $810,000.