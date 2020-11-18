Kobe Bryant's Childhood Home Sells For $810K

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The Wynnewood, Pennsylvania home where the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant grew up was sold on Friday, Nov 10th, to a buyer for $810,000.
According to a report published by TMZ, the 5-bedroom, 3 1/2-bathroom house was occupied by the Bryant family during Kobe's adolescence. The house was placed on the market in September with an asking price of $899,000 and eventually sold for $810,000.
It featured the original basketball hoop in the driveway that the late NBA great practiced with as a member of the Lower Merion Aces basketball team. Bryant led the Aces to their first state championship in 1996, his senior year.
The Colonial home has over 3,000 square feet with tan and brown bricks has a circular driveway with serene landscaping. Upon entering the home, you're greeted with a large living room that leads to the dining area. The kitchen boasts granite countertops and custom maple cabinets. Sliding glass doors lead out to the back patio overlooking an AstroTurf yard.
The listing was represented by David Whyer and TJ Sokso of Compass.
(Photo: Getty Images)
