Ciara Styles On The Cover Of Self Magazine; Reveals Shocking Details About Giving Birth During The Pandemic

Ciara covers the January 2021 issue of Self magazine, and thanks to stylist Corey Stokes, she's making one stellar statement. The R&B singer is setting trends in an avant garde checkered blazer by Walter van Beirendonck with a Jennifer Fisher necklace to complete the look. The single-breasted 'W.A.R.' blazer hails from the AW20 collection and is designed with eccentric spikes.

CiCi opened up to SELF about giving birth to her son, Win Wilson, during the pandemic. She says, "I literally made my first push with Win, and then [my obstetrician] was like, 'She needs a mask on. Get a mask on,'" Ciara tells SELF. "My mask was pretty good. I could still breathe alright through it, so that was good. But it was like, 'Wow. This is crazy. I'm having to deliver a baby with a mask. What in the world?'"

The 35-year-old Grammy winner also talks about challenges she's faced during the pandemic, such as making her 6-year-old son, Future, and 3-year-old daughter, Sienna, keep up with remote learning. A struggle most parents in America have had to navigate the past 10 months.