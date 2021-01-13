Ciara Styles On The Cover Of Self Magazine; Reveals Shocking Details About Giving Birth During The Pandemic

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Ciara covers the January 2021 issue of Self magazine, and thanks to stylist Corey Stokes, she's making one stellar statement. The R&B singer is setting trends in an avant garde checkered blazer by Walter van Beirendonck with a Jennifer Fisher necklace to complete the look. The single-breasted 'W.A.R.' blazer hails from the AW20 collection and is designed with eccentric spikes.
CiCi opened up to SELF about giving birth to her son, Win Wilson, during the pandemic. She says, "I literally made my first push with Win, and then [my obstetrician] was like, 'She needs a mask on. Get a mask on,'" Ciara tells SELF. "My mask was pretty good. I could still breathe alright through it, so that was good. But it was like, 'Wow. This is crazy. I'm having to deliver a baby with a mask. What in the world?'"
The 35-year-old Grammy winner also talks about challenges she's faced during the pandemic, such as making her 6-year-old son, Future, and 3-year-old daughter, Sienna, keep up with remote learning. A struggle most parents in America have had to navigate the past 10 months.
Ciara has also celebrated consecutive wins over the last couple of years. She recently announced her progress since joining the Weight Watchers team as a brand ambassador. After giving birth to her third child in July, the singer has lost 28 of her 50 lbs goal. She and her husband, NFL player Russell Wilson, also launched their cologne and perfume, their fashion house, and The House of Love, Respect & Care, a philanthropic mission that donates to causes that support individuals, communities, and positive initiatives on inclusivity, environmental responsibility, and social justice.
Read the full interview here.
(Photo: Getty)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
She's turning more than a few heads.
days
COMMENTS