Yaya Mayweather Considers Moving Home With Her Father—See Inside Floyd Mayweather’s $10M Mansion!

Yaya Mayweather is considering moving into her father’s home—and honestly, we can’t blame her! Catch a glimpse inside Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s $10 million Las Vegas mansion that has social media in awe.

It looks like Yaya and her father are closer than ever since she gave birth to her son in January. Over the last few weeks, the new mom posted a series of adorable moments showing her newborn cradled in her father’s arms.

In a recent Instagram post, the doting grandfather is rocking his grandson to sleep. “We thinking about moving to Papa’s house,” the 19-year-old captioned the video that pans across the living room filled with luxury highlights.