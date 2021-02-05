WOW!: See Inside Serena Williams' Waterfront Mansion Filled With Luxe Amenities

Written by Tweety Elitou

Serena Williams is giving fans a glimpse into her lavish lifestyle—and we couldn’t be more impressed. While chatting with Architectural Digest, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion shared details about her waterfront mansion, which features a plethora of stunning amenities, including an infinity pool.

In a video with the distinguished publication, Williams took viewers on a tour of the 14,500-square-foot Florida property she purchased five years ago. Enlisting the help of interior design firm V Starr—along with her sister, fellow tennis legend Venus Williams—the sports icon was able to create her dream home. "You have to know your lane. I'm really good at playing tennis; I'm not as good at interiors," Williams admits. Highlights of the Spanish Mediterranean–style estate include a 620-square-foot closet, a trophy room, an outdoor infinity pool, and a home gym with a sauna—perfect for unwinding after a long day of tennis practice. Speaking of tennis practice, the mother of one has been quite busy working on perfecting her daughter Olympia’s technique. However, Williams insisted to never build a court in the backyard. And it is for good reason!

"I wanted to separate home from work," she explained. "I love being home. When you have our job, you never get time to relax. So, it's good for me to be able to sit still and not do anything." RELATED | Serena Williams Talks Getting Daughter Olympia Involved In Tennis During Pandemic When the mother-daughter pair are not perfecting their moves on the court, the two are spending time in the kitchen or in the 3-year-old’s fabulously furnished room, which includes a custom-made castle bed complete with a slide. "She goes down the slide every night while we're thinking, 'Man, we shouldn't have done that, because now at bedtime, she just wants to slide,'" Williams jokingly shared. "But whatever makes her happy makes me happy." Below, take an inside look at the lovely home Serena shares with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.