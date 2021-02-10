Kim Kardashian Snaps At Naysayers Who Doubt Her Daughter’s Art Skills—Posts Kanye West’s Youthful Sketches!

Written by Tweety Elitou

Kim Kardashian is sending a serious warning to Internet trolls: "DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!" The blunt message comes in response to Internet trolls, who blatantly accused the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star of embellishing the truth about her daughter’s art skills. This unfortunate ordeal started when the 40-year-old mother of four posted a photo of her oldest daughter North West’s landscape painting. “My little artist North,” the proud mom wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Stunning! While the 7-year-old’s artistic talents were praised by many, others were not too convinced that the artwork was legitimately painted by the elementary school student. "I'm supposed to go but I can't stop thinking about how North West did not paint this," wrote one Twitter user. This tweet was later shared on Kim’s Instagram Stories with the username blocked out. Clearly, in mama bear mode, the KKW Beauty founder clapped back at those who questioned her daughter’s artistic talents. RELATED | Kim Kardashian Gives Tour Of Wyoming Estate Featuring North West's $30K Horse And A Go-Kart Race Track

"DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN," Kim wrote in a lengthy post via her IG Stories. "My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured." She continued, "North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone."

Calling out naysayers and “grown adults,” Kim expressed her disappointment with those who insisted her daughter didn’t paint the scenic picture. "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?" she wrote with frustration. "Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIOT!"

To follow up her passionate PSA, Kim also posted drawings by North’s dad, rapper Kanye West. "Throwback to some of her dad's artwork that he did when he was a kid," she captioned a series of sketches (shown above). Wow! There is no denying that talent runs in the Kardashian-West family. And to be honest, we cannot blame Kim for speaking up for her daughter. Who has the right to downplay someone’s gift? Just saying.