Diggy Simmons Treats Valentine's Day Like 'Christmas' And His Romantic Gestures Will Have You Swooning! [Exclusive]

Diggy Simmons takes Valentine’s Day seriously. Don't believe us? Keep scrolling to find out how the Grown-ish star pulls out all the stops with loving gestures that are bound to make his date feel special.
While chatting with us about his recent partnership with the online dating app Bumble, the 25-year-old entertainer opened up about his personal love language, which included his ideal Valentine’s Day.
“A great meal. Great flowers. And great gifts,” Simmons reveals about what his date could expect on V-Day. “I go hard with Valentine's Day. I treat Valentine's Day like Christmas.”
Eager to make the night one to remember, he adds, “And a surprise! I can't ever say what it is, but it's always different. It always varies. I never pull out the same thing. I love the surprise.”
As for how to catch the rapper’s attention, it’s simple: be kind.
“I find myself in different rooms, traveling a lot, and doing different kinds of work. I want to be able to bring that person along with me and know that they will be able to get along with people,” he tells us. “[I want them to] be a kind person. I couldn’t say that’s a deal-breaker, but that's something big for me.”
An advocate for genuine connections, Simmons insists, “I think long-lasting love still exists. I think that if you find the right person and you're able to focus on them, without having anything come between the two [of you], it's possible.”
We couldn’t agree more.
To read Diggy Simmons’ entire interview with BET about his relationship must-haves, feelings on online dating, and more—visit this link.
(Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
