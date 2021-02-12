Diggy Simmons Treats Valentine's Day Like 'Christmas' And His Romantic Gestures Will Have You Swooning! [Exclusive]

Diggy Simmons takes Valentine’s Day seriously. Don't believe us? Keep scrolling to find out how the Grown-ish star pulls out all the stops with loving gestures that are bound to make his date feel special.

While chatting with us about his recent partnership with the online dating app Bumble, the 25-year-old entertainer opened up about his personal love language, which included his ideal Valentine’s Day.

“A great meal. Great flowers. And great gifts,” Simmons reveals about what his date could expect on V-Day. “I go hard with Valentine's Day. I treat Valentine's Day like Christmas.”