Fortnite Festivities!: Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa Co-Parent And Happily Wear Costumes For Their Son's 8th Birthday

Wow, time truly flies! Over the weekend, model Amber Rose and rapper Wiz Khalifah pulled out all the stops to celebrate their son Bash's 8th birthday, and we cannot believe how fast the young man is growing up. According to Muva Rose, Bash wanted a Fortnite/Halloween celebration, and the party seemed to have gone off without a hitch.

Snapping a family photo, the co-parents appeared to be in good spirits for their son's personal milestone. Wearing flashy 70’s attire—along with a large blond afro—the proud mom posed with her beau and music executive, Alexander Edwards by her side. The couple's son, Slash was also in attendance sharing lots of birthday fun with his big brother. RELATED | Wiz Khalifa And His Son Sebastian Wear Matching $7k Sneakers Posing In Front Of An Old School Chevy

Seemingly enjoying the festivities, the Black and Yellow rapper dressed as half of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with his new partner, Youtube Vlogger Aimee Aguilar.

“Happy birthday kid. You're the most important person on the planet to me. Thanks for choosing me to be your parent. Enjoy your big 8,” the doting dad captioned on his Instagram. It’s great to see everyone enjoying the festivities with Sebastian. Happy birthday!