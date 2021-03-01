Photo! Victoria Monét Gives Fans A First Look At Her Newborn Daughter, Hazel Monét Gaines

“Hazel Monét Gaines,” the new mom captioned an image showing her newborn baby girl holding onto her well-manicured nails.

Victoria Monét recently took to Instagram to give her social media followers a glimpse of her bundle of joy, Hazel Monét Gaines!

Born on February 21, the tiny infant has yet to be seen publicly, but this photo alone is enough to have us swooning!

“Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!! Welcome to the world,” the 27-year-old added.

RELATED | Zonnique Pullins And Bandhunta Izzy Give Fans A First Glimpse Of Their Newborn Baby Girl

This makes baby no. 1 for the singer-songwriter and her fitness instructor boyfriend, John Gaines. Gaines also posted the same image, along with the heartwarming caption: “I love you @victoriamonet. Thank you for the best early birthday gift I could ask for.”