A House Fit For a King: LeBron James is Selling His Los Angeles Home For A Whooping $20.5M

The Los Angeles Lakers living legend known as LeBron James recently listed his 9,500-square-foot mansion in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles for $20.5 million! While this asking price gives most of us sticker shock, is actually less than the $20.9 million James paid for the home in 2015.

Wondering what twenty million dollars gets you in southern California these days? Well, the mega house in question includes six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a home gym, a media room, a pool and, as expected, a basketball court. Other notable features of this posh pad built in 2011 include a massive family room adjacent to the sprawling backyard, a gorgeous patio ideal for outdoor dining and entertaining and breathtaking views of the picturesque Santa Monica mountains.