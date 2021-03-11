Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Wanting More Kids With Tristan Thompson After Her Unsuccessful IVF Journey

Khloe Khardashian’s IVF journey with longtime partner Tristan Thompson has been unsuccessful as she tries for baby number two.
In the previous season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the socialite revealed that she wanted to have more children to give 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson a sibling. Wanting True to have a playmate after watching her play alone during the entirety of isolation encouraged the reality star to continue her motherhood journey.
“I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it’s such a blessing—especially during these times—to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life,” she expressed.
After doing IVF about three times with all of her 12-14 eggs not surviving, Khloe said she realized that her eggs were not strong enough to be frozen. Additionally, the coronavirus pandemic has made it more challenging for her to expand to her family.
"And then, you know, with COVID, finding this whole fertility process, if you do need assistance in fertility, it's much more challenging during COVID. They say, 'If you wanna make God laugh, tell him your plans.' So the one time I'm actually really trying to plan, God is saying, 'Uh uh, you can't make your plans like this,'" she said.
Khloe’s plans to have more children have been slightly delayed but she remains hopeful about eventually giving True a younger brother or sister.
