Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Wanting More Kids With Tristan Thompson After Her Unsuccessful IVF Journey

Khloe Khardashian’s IVF journey with longtime partner Tristan Thompson has been unsuccessful as she tries for baby number two.

In the previous season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the socialite revealed that she wanted to have more children to give 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson a sibling. Wanting True to have a playmate after watching her play alone during the entirety of isolation encouraged the reality star to continue her motherhood journey.

“I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it’s such a blessing—especially during these times—to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life,” she expressed.