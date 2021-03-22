Lizzo Is Currently Searching For Size-Inclusive Baddies For An Upcoming Project, Here's What We Know!

Calling all size-inclusive baddies, Lizzo is looking for you!

The Grammy-Award winning songstress is putting together a dream team of full-figured women for her new Amazon show.

In a new Instagram video, she says, “Where are all the big girls? That’s what I wanted to know, so me and Amazon are going to find out. I’m developing an unscripted show with Amazon to find my next crew of big girl dancers and models… I’m looking for you!”