Ciara Reveals Her Bedtime Ritual That Keeps Her Looking And Feeling Amazing!

Ciara knows the importance of getting a good night's rest, especially as a successful businesswoman and busy mother of three.

The WW (formerly Weight Watchers) ambassador recently shared with us her secrets to unwinding after a long day, and you'd be surprised how simple her routine is. “Sleep is so important for your well-being, so I try to follow a solid bedtime ritual," Ciara reveals.

Below, learn about the important steps Ciara takes before getting her beauty rest!

"For one, I always have a cold glass of water right before bed. There is something so comforting about it," the Level Up singer explains about her bedtime ritual.

Maintaining her amazing post-pregnancy body after giving birth to Baby Win in July 2020, Ciara also makes sure to dedicate a bit of her time to burn some calories.

"Oftentimes, I’ll try to get in a quick cardio workout before winding down with a shower and then some TV or reading," she adds. "Sleeping fully nourishes the body in every way, which helps it heal and recover when training hard. When you are fully rested you allow the mind to reset and be your most productive."