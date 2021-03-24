A Mother's Love!: Vanessa Bryant Honors Her Late Daughter, Gianna With "Mambacita" Tattoo

Vanessa Bryant has gotten multiple tattoos in honor of her late husband and daughter during the last 14 months. She recently revealed a new one on Instagram Tuesday evening.
The lives of Vanessa Bryant and her three surviving children, Natalia, Bianca, and Capri, have changed forever due to the horrific accident, and Vanessa is doing everything in her power to keep the legacies of her late husband and daughter alive.
On Tuesday night, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant got a house call from tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado, who gave them new tattoos commemorating Kobe and Gianna.
Vanessa showed off her new "Mambacita" tattoo, a nickname given to 13-year-old Gianna and inspired by her dad's "Black Mamba" moniker.
It also appears that 18-year-old Natalia got a tattoo on her left wrist and the left side of her right middle finger. One read "Muse," while the other "Mamba Sheath," both done by tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado. Vanessa detailed the lengthy tattoo session with a few videos posted to her social media pages.
Other celebrities and family friends like LeBron James, Snoop Dogg and Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shareef have also gotten tattoos to honor Kobe and Gianna.
(Photo: Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
COMMENTS