A Mother's Love!: Vanessa Bryant Honors Her Late Daughter, Gianna With "Mambacita" Tattoo

Vanessa Bryant has gotten multiple tattoos in honor of her late husband and daughter during the last 14 months. She recently revealed a new one on Instagram Tuesday evening.

The lives of Vanessa Bryant and her three surviving children, Natalia, Bianca, and Capri, have changed forever due to the horrific accident, and Vanessa is doing everything in her power to keep the legacies of her late husband and daughter alive.

On Tuesday night, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant got a house call from tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado, who gave them new tattoos commemorating Kobe and Gianna.