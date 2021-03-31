Aw!: Cassie Gives Birth To Baby No. 2 And Her Husband's Sweet Message To His Baby Girls Will Have You Teary-Eyed

Written by Tweety Elitou

Many congratulations are due to Cassie and her husband Alex Fine! The loving pair recently welcomed their second child, a healthy baby girl.

Over the weekend, the singer and mother-of-two shared the exciting news with heartwarming family photos that included the newborn. "On Monday, March 22nd, 2021 @ 10:22am our hearts got bigger," she captioned the professional photos captured by Alexandra Hainer. "Welcome to the world baby girl! We love you so much Sunny Cinco Fine!" In the adorable portraits, Baby Sunny happily naps in her mother's embrace as her big sister Frankie, who turned 1 in December, playfully poses in her father's arms. Click here to see the sweet images!

Clearly, in love with his baby girls, Alex used social media to pen a sweet letter to his "Fine Girls." "I woke up this morning with you two and your mama and took a moment to let it sink in that we created the perfect family that isn’t perfect but its filled with so much love," he wrote on Sunday. "I always thought my purpose was to inspire others through wellness and give back to those who are less fortunate but I was wrong. That is my legacy and you two girls are my purpose." RELATED | Cassie’s Epic Baby Shower: The Mom-To-Be Explains Why She Wasn’t Originally ‘Down’ To Be A Pregnant Bride

He continued, "I am put on this earth so I can help you shine and have your beautiful lights touch a lot of people. Just holding both of you I know you are destined for absolutely amazing things and I’m put on this earth to support what you two love doing."

Voicing his pride in how both ladies will be able to learn from each other in the future, the loving dad concluded, "I hope you read this when you go to your prom, graduation, when you’re married with your own families (I have to approve of course), and even when I’m gone (not for 100 more years don’t worry) to understand how much my heart is filled with joy, pride, and love for my 3 girls. I am happy you chose me as your Da." Are we the only ones teary-eyed? We didn't think so. Here's to wishing the growing family all the best. Congrats!