Mr. And Mrs. Snowman!?: Jeezy and Jeannie Mai May Have Secretly Gotten Married In Atlanta [Report]

The secrets out! Jeezy and Jeannie Mai secretly got married this past Sunday since announcing their engagement in April 2020.

According to reports from The Jasmine Brand, sources confirmed that Jeezy and Jeannie Mai officially tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Atlanta. Last week, it was reported that the couple applied for their marriage license.

As of right now, there have not been any further updates about their special day.

Congratulations to the newlyweds on their union!