Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Sell Their LA Mansion For $5.7M—Here Are The Luxe Amenities!

Here's what we know about the stylish home.

Published 11 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

According to DailyMailDwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union recently sold their LA mansion for a whopping $5.7M. Keep scrolling to learn about some of the luxe amenities featured in the home, including a fabulous outdoor living space! 

The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion seems to have everything you could imagine to live your best life. Located in Sherman Oaks, the 8,650-square-foot home features a contemporary design with plenty of natural sunlight. 

Other highlights of the family home include a home theater, temperature-controlled wine room, a home bar, massive outdoor entertainment space, and a large infinity pool with views overlooking the mountain.  

Listed for $6.2M last March, the Mediterranean-style property reportedly sold for half a million less than the couple’s original asking price. After over a year on the market, we’re sure that the Wades are ecstatic about the sale.

(Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images )

