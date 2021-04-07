Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Sell Their LA Mansion For $5.7M—Here Are The Luxe Amenities!

Written by Tweety Elitou

According to DailyMail, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union recently sold their LA mansion for a whopping $5.7M. Keep scrolling to learn about some of the luxe amenities featured in the home, including a fabulous outdoor living space!

The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion seems to have everything you could imagine to live your best life. Located in Sherman Oaks, the 8,650-square-foot home features a contemporary design with plenty of natural sunlight. RELATED | Watch Gabrielle Union And Daughter Kaavia In Fun Battle Over Pasta



Other highlights of the family home include a home theater, temperature-controlled wine room, a home bar, massive outdoor entertainment space, and a large infinity pool with views overlooking the mountain.

Listed for $6.2M last March, the Mediterranean-style property reportedly sold for half a million less than the couple’s original asking price. After over a year on the market, we’re sure that the Wades are ecstatic about the sale.