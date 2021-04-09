Khloé Kardashian Posts Unfiltered Photos To Prove A Point About 'Bad Lighting' And Negative Beauty Standards

Written by Giana Levy

Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight after an unedited photo of her in a cheetah-print bikini was released without her permission. On Wednesday night, the reality star posted several photos and videos on Instagram showing her “unretouched” and “unfiltered” body. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star followed up the footage with the statement below.

"The photo that was posted this week was beautiful," she expressed via social media. "But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working to hard to get it to this point -- and then shares it to the world -- you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared -- no matter who you are."

In the recent post, the mother-of-one posed gave her followers a 360-degree view of her body. She even hopped on Instagram Live to prove her point about bad lighting.

In the four-part statement, Kardashian also touched on the amount of pressure she feels to be perfect and meet societal beauty standards. She sadly shared, “In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear. ‘Khloe is the fat sister.’ ‘Khloe is the ugly sister.’ ‘Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different.’ ‘The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery.’" As of right now, the Kardashian team is reportedly working to get the "unauthorized" photo removed from all platforms.