Michael B. Jordan Reveals The Most Unexpected Thing He Finds Sexy About His Girlfriend, Lori Harvey

For Michael B. Jordan, being sexy comes with having simple traits. Naturally, according to the Sexiest Man Alive, his girlfriend Lori Harvey checks off his list of must-haves.

"A nice smile and a laugh and a sense of humor is really sexy to me," he revealed to Entertainment Tonight. The actor went on to share that his leading lady has a great sense of humor. "She's very funny. A lot of people don't know that about her," he added.