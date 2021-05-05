Michael B. Jordan Reveals The Most Unexpected Thing He Finds Sexy About His Girlfriend, Lori Harvey

For Michael B. Jordan, being sexy comes with having simple traits. Naturally, according to the Sexiest Man Alive, his girlfriend Lori Harvey checks off his list of must-haves.
"A nice smile and a laugh and a sense of humor is really sexy to me," he revealed to Entertainment Tonight. The actor went on to share that his leading lady has a great sense of humor. "She's very funny. A lot of people don't know that about her," he added.
As you may already know, the romance between the couple has only seemed to grow since the pair made their relationship “Instagram Official” back in January.
RELATED | Daddy Approves!: Steve Harvey Says That He Can't Find Anything Wrong With Michael B. Jordan
"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," the entertainer explained to People Magazine about going public with their relationship. "I am extremely happy."
RELATED | Michael B. Jordan Dishes On The PDA He Shares With Model Girlfriend, Lori Harvey: 'I Am Extremely Happy'
Since then, the 34-year-old star has been vocal about how “happy” he is with his model girlfriend. Jordan even alluded to wanting a family in the near future.
(Photos: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon, Phillip Faraone/WireImage)
TRENDING IN STYLE
COMMENTS