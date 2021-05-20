Money Moves!: Drake And Other Investors Dish A Whopping $40M On A Plant-Based Chicken Company

Drake recently set his sights on helping with the chicken shortage reportedly caused by COVID-19 restrictions and a surprising surge in demand for chicken during the pandemic. And hey, who doesn’t want to expand their investment portfolio?
According to Bloomberg, the rapper and a few other investors have raised a whopping $4 million for Daring Foods, a plant-based food company.
The news outlet reports the large investment comes after the meat-alternative brand debuted their "chicken" last year.
As you'd expect this makes a great investment for the multi-millionaire entertainer. Future Market Insights reports that the LA-based company is projected to reach $8 billion by 2030.
RELATED | Drake's Subtle Tribute To His Son At The 2019 Grammys Is The Sweetest
This financing opportunity proves to be aligned with Drake's life mission to stay healthy. As you may know, the star is not only vegetarian, but it is often spotted in the gym working on his fitness.
"This is so much more than an investment in Daring, it’s an investment in the future of food," co-founder of Daring Foods Ross Mackay explained, according to Veg News. "This past year has been transformative for us—from launching new products and growing our presence in retail and foodservice to expanding our market share. We are so fortunate to have such visionary investors fueling our company’s future and furthering our mission."
So BET fam, let us know: Will you be trying the plant-based chicken alternative made from water, soy protein, sunflower oil, and spices?
(Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)
TRENDING IN STYLE
COMMENTS