Money Moves!: Drake And Other Investors Dish A Whopping $40M On A Plant-Based Chicken Company

Drake recently set his sights on helping with the chicken shortage reportedly caused by COVID-19 restrictions and a surprising surge in demand for chicken during the pandemic. And hey, who doesn’t want to expand their investment portfolio?

According to Bloomberg, the rapper and a few other investors have raised a whopping $4 million for Daring Foods, a plant-based food company.

The news outlet reports the large investment comes after the meat-alternative brand debuted their "chicken" last year.