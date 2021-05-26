Congratulations!: Celebrity Fashion Stylist, Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis Welcome A Baby Boy

The power couple happily announced the news that they are the proud parents of a baby boy on Instagram.

Congratulations are in order for celebrity fashion stylist Jason Bolden and interior designer Adair Curtis , who welcomed a "beautiful surprise" on Monday!

Jason captioned a sweet hospital photo holding the sleeping newborn, "ARROW FOX 🤎 Yesterday You Gave Us the New Meaning to Joy and Protection, 2 weeks early but Right on Time! 'Beautiful Surprise'.

Echoing his mate's excitement, Adair posted the same photo along with the caption: "The greatest gift EVER!!! Your dads are already obsessed with you!!!"

RELATED | Congratulations!: Fantasia Barrino Gives Birth To Her First Child With Husband Kendall Taylor



The stars of Netflix's Styling Hollywood first announced they were expecting back in April with an adorable couple's photo holding a pregnancy test. Adair captioned the Instagram photo, "Jason + I are so incredibly excited to finally announce WE’RE PREGNANT!!! As many of you that have watched Styling Hollywood know, the journey to fatherhood has been long for us but our dream is finally coming true!!!"