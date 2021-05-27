Congratulations!: G Herbo And Taina Williams Share The First Photo Of Their Newborn Baby

Congratulations are in order for G Herbo and his fiancée Taina Williams on their new addition! The proud dad announced on social media that their first child together recently made a grand debut.
Early this morning, the rapper shared the first picture of his baby via Instagram. In the black-and-white photo, the doting dad can be seen cradling his newborn in his arms. Aww, just look at how tiny the baby's hand is. So precious!
Getting baby fever? No worries, you're no the only one. Quickly, the comment section began to fill with comments of congratulations and praise.
RELATED | A Vibe!: G Herbo And Taina Williams Host An Elaborate Outdoor Baby Shower Overlooking Los Angeles
At this time, there have been no further updates on the baby's name, however, we will surely be on the lookout. Congratulations to the growing family!
(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)
TRENDING IN STYLE
COMMENTS