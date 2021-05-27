Congratulations!: G Herbo And Taina Williams Share The First Photo Of Their Newborn Baby

Congratulations are in order for G Herbo and his fiancée Taina Williams on their new addition! The proud dad announced on social media that their first child together recently made a grand debut.

Early this morning, the rapper shared the first picture of his baby via Instagram. In the black-and-white photo, the doting dad can be seen cradling his newborn in his arms. Aww, just look at how tiny the baby's hand is. So precious!