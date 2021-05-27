Hazel E Shows Her Body In A Bikini Months After Reporting Complications From Her 'Mommy Makeover'

In a poolside video recently posted on social media, the reality star proudly showed off her body in a snakeskin-print bikini. “6 weeks post opp from my tragic #mommymakeover. I got a ways to go but we getting there,” she captioned the clip. “I’m starting to like my itty bitty titties and my oversized donk! Ava & De’Von gave me this a$$! No #bbl necessary!”

Six weeks after tearfully sharing details about her tragic “Mommy Makeover” surgery, Hazel-E took to Instagram to show off her postoperative body and celebrate her curves.

Sadly, the mother-of-one was met with backlash in the comment section.

Quickly clapping back, the 41-year-old posted the real life struggle she went through while recovering from her botched surgery, reportedly done in Mexico back in 2015. She even posted raw, unedited photos.

ICYMI: Back in March, she initially spoke about the horrific story of her plastic surgery complications, which led to the extraction of her breast implants and a blood transfusion.

“I see so much negativity regarding my 6 week post opp checkin video I did. I’m so thankful for where I’m at today. Less than 10 weeks ago this was what I was going through in a foreign country, with no voice and no rights,” Hazel-E wrote in a transparent Instagram post. She continued, “All the b**ches out there saying you almost died & left your daughter over this, trust me I don’t need y’all mom guilting me anymore than I’ve already done to myself.”

In the lengthy post, she also thanked those who sent kind words her way, writing, “And to all those sending encouraging words I truly appreciate it, we all have insecurities and things we want to fix internally & externally, but who wants to be bashed for it.”

In hopes of ending the constant need for an explanation from critics, she insisted that she was done speaking on the topic. “Since my first time on tv, y’all have dragged me about my looks, and now I’m in a position to fix it, I still get dragged for it; and my transparency. It’s a damned if you do, damned if you do situation."

She continued, "I’m not addressing this situation no more, until I have to. I gotta continue to heal so I can make my child’s 1st birthday magical. I have reason to live and to keep fighting. I hope my story helps others who have gone through this or suffer from body dismorphia, know you are perfect.”

For those thinking about plastic surgery she cautions, “#mommymakeover the name sounds cute but the surgery itself is no freaking joke! Plastic surgeons make millions off peoples insecurities and imperfections, so until we live in a perfect world, pick a good one and do your research. “

We’re continuing to wish Hazel-E good health and a completely unproblematic recovery.