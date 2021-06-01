'LHHNY' Star Juju Castaneda Walks Down The Aisle Of A Vegas Wedding Chapel With A Mystery Man

Is Love and Hip Hop: New York reality star Juju Castaneda officially off the market? It sure looks like it!
While vacationing in Las Vegas, the reality star was spotted in several social media videos apparently tying the knot with her mystery beau.
Surrounded by a group of close friends, the lady of the hour looked quite gleeful as she styled in a colorful two-piece ensemble for the big day at the Little Church of the West.
After being escorted down the aisle with a bouquet in her hands, the lovebirds shared a sweet smooch at the end of the mini ceremony.
Seemingly confirming her new relationship status, JuJu later posted a photo of the Vegas skyline at night, along with the caption: "Forever [diamond ring emoji]."
Aww, congratulations! Below, check out the footage reposted by The Shade Room:
(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)
