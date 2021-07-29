Skai Jackson Addresses Body Altering Accusations After She Posted This Viral Bikini Photo

Written by Tweety Elitou

Skai Jackson is setting the record straight—her body is all-natural! The actress let it be known that she’s never gotten any body-altering surgery after posting a bikini photo and receiving a comment calling her out for having curves. Keep scrolling to see the swimsuit photo that sparked the conversation. While vacationing in Anguilla, Miss Jackson snapped a series of bikini photos enjoying the luxe amenities of her amazing trip. “Paradise,” the 19-year-old beauty captioned the photos that have been liked over 1.5 million times.

Unfortunately, although the photo received high praises, the image was also met with criticism. One Twitter user even implied that the star had a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). “I know I’m not trippen but Skai Jackson has a skinny bbl? She was never shaped like that. Y’all not fooling me chile,” the Twitter user wrote. RELATED | EXCLUSIVE: Skai Jackson Refuses To Be A Bullying Victim

Wasting no time, Jackson responded to the allegations. “I don’t even have enough fat for a bbl and have never done anything to my body. I’m just getting older lmao,” Jackson responded to the now-deleted comment on Twitter.

I don’t even have enough fat for a bbl and have never done anything to my body. I’m just getting older lmao https://t.co/2GM6IQjWoi — Skai (@skaijackson) July 22, 2021

She followed up her response with a tweet that read: “Plus I work out 3 days a week yall! All natural over here.”

Plus I work out 3 days a week yall! All natural over here — Skai (@skaijackson) July 22, 2021

Well, there you have it. No work here, unless you’re talking about her hardcore workouts.

Back in March, Jackson even shared a video of her daily workout routine with her personal trainer Alex. Watch the video, above. Keep up the good work, Miss Jackson!