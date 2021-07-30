A Foodie!: Saweetie Shakes Up The Internet By Showing How She Remixes Her McDonald's Signature Meal Dropping In August

Saweetie puts things in motion, much like she said in her latest single “Fast Motion.” It seems like every time to look up the rapper has a new collaboration. This time it’s with fast-food giant, McDonald’s. We know that’s right!
Available on the chain restaurant’s menu starting August 9, the California beauty’s signature meal will include a Big Mac, medium fries, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, and a medium Sprite. The meal can also be remixed to make a new Saweetie-like concoction.
ICYMI: Saweetie is “infamous” for her unusual food choices, including Hot Cheetos on pizza, spaghetti with ranch dressing, and chicken-flavored oysters.
See how she suggests remixing the meal below.
The “My Type” rapper took to Twitter to see who was ready to try her latest edible creation.
McDonald’s is obviously fond of their celebrity meal combos, especially after a very successful collaboration with Travis Scott last year that sold out of ingredients. Impressive!
Are you daring enough to try Saweetie’s meal?
(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
