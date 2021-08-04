Coco Austin Reveals That She Still Breastfeeds Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Chanel Nicole

How old is too old for a child to be breastfed? That’s the question some are posing after Coco Austin went viral for sharing that she still breastfeeds the 5-year-old daughter she shares with rapper and actor Ice-T.
“Chanel still likes my boobs,” the 42-year-old mother shared in a video while chatting with Us Weekly. “It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child.”
No judgement here. Besides bonding, breastfeeding has numerous benefits including providing proper nutrients for a growing baby, aiding in mental development, and reducing disease risk.
Austin added that the preschooler enjoys eating steak and hamburgers, but also “likes a little snack every now and then.” According to Chanel Nicole, who appeared in the video, “boo boo” (booby) also helps her sleep.
“Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no,” the proud mom explains.
ICYMI: This wouldn’t be the first time that the mother-daughter duo went viral for this reason. Last year, Austin clapped back at haters who dared to criticize her parenting.
(Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
