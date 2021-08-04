Coco Austin Reveals That She Still Breastfeeds Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Chanel Nicole

How old is too old for a child to be breastfed? That’s the question some are posing after Coco Austin went viral for sharing that she still breastfeeds the 5-year-old daughter she shares with rapper and actor Ice-T.

“Chanel still likes my boobs,” the 42-year-old mother shared in a video while chatting with Us Weekly. “It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child.”

No judgement here. Besides bonding, breastfeeding has numerous benefits including providing proper nutrients for a growing baby, aiding in mental development, and reducing disease risk.