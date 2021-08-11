Here’s How To Keep Your HIV Treatment Active After A Job Change Or Insurance Loss

“HIV is one of those diseases that doesn’t care if you have health insurance or not,” says HIV Internist and Assistant Professor Dr. Stella Safo of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “It needs to be treated, and it needs to be treated every month.”

If you have experienced the recent loss of a job and subsequently the loss of your health insurance and are worried about how you will continue your treatment, Safo says help is out there.

RELATED: OPINION: Today Is The Day To Be More Open About HIV

Local health programs now offer free or low-cost treatment to those in need. These programs were created to ensure that patients with HIV who are undergoing treatment don’t have to experience a lapse or completely stop their medications should a life changing event occurs. Patients should ease their fears and share their situations with their doctor or case worker. Doing so can lead to receiving the vital assistance needed to maintain treatment. A setback doesn’t have to cease your care—help is out there for you.

To learn more, watch “Continuing HIV Treatment When You Change Jobs or Lose Insurance” below.