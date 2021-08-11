Fighting HIV With AntiRetroviral Therapy Has Become A Game Changer For Many

Anyone living with HIV knows that there are specific classes of medications that doctors can prescribe to specifically combat the virus. These medications, known as AntiRetroviral Therapy, will not cure the infection, but will target the HIV virus in your body and work to prevent it from replicating. When a patient is prescribed more than one drug or medication, it is known as Combination AntiRetroviral Therapy.

Presently, there are several different classes of medications used to treat HIV, and more classes of treatment are in development. Because the virus is smart and can mutate rendering some treatments ineffective, new drugs are constantly being created to outsmart this insidious virus and provide life-altering options for infected patients.

Typically, HIV patients can expect to be prescribed two to three classes of medication simultaneously to fight and minimize the virus in the body. With so many treatment regimens available today, doctors can work with you to customize a treatment that works for you. The most important thing to remember is, HIV is manageable and with a proper health care plan, you can live a normal and happy life.

