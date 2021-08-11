Your HIV Telemedicine Appointment Is Officially In Session

With chronic diseases like HIV, being able to access your doctor routinely to provide updates, get your questions answered, and get the information you need to set yourself up for optimal treatment is imperative.

When an in-person doctor’s visit is not a viable option, telemedicine is a great way to get what you need from your clinician without having to possibly wait for weeks for your next appointment. Your doctor wants to hear from you, and tele-visits allow for quick and easy access so that any issues and concerns can be addressed immediately, medications can be adjusted, and support can be arranged. It’s up to you to keep the lines of communication open between you and your treatment team, and take advantage of telemedicine visits if you need to.

To find out more about telemedicine HIV treatment, watch “Telemedicine – A Game-Changer For People With HIV” below.