Even When Your HIV Is Under Control, Condoms Are Essential

Treatments for HIV have advanced so greatly that today, if you are diagnosed with the disease and taking antiretroviral medications, you can “essentially act like someone who doesn’t have HIV” says Stella Safo, MD, HIV Internist for Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine. This is because the prescribed medications work to keep the viral load so low that it is virtually undetectable, and more importantly untransmittable.

RELATED: Pose’ Star Billy Porter Reveals He Is HIV-Positive

Although there is still no cure for HIV, the low presence of HIV in your blood means that you cannot infect others. However, even with the viral load under control, Dr. Safo recommends wearing condoms during intercourse to protect you from contracting other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). If you have new or multiple partners, protecting yourself from STDs is extremely important.There may be instances where your viral load could go up due to a lapse in treatment, so consistent condom use will ensure your safety and that of your partner.

To find out more, watch “Do You Have To Wear A Condom If Your HIV Is Undetectable” below.