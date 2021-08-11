What Does An Undetectable HIV Viral Load Mean For Your Future?

For people living with HIV, getting and keeping viral loads down is the forever goal and for good reason. Low or undetectable viral loads are an important indicator that a patient’s immune system has not been damaged and is performing optimally to fight off unwanted infection and illness. It also ensures the HIV virus is so low that there is minimal risk of passing it on to others.

RELATED: World AIDS Day 2020: Antoinette Jones Tells Her HIV Story

Undetectable viral loads, however, does not mean that you are cured of HIV since there is no cure for the disease, but it does indicate that your body is controlling the virus and not the other way around. This is why taking your medication is so important to reaching your goal and the key to living your best life with good health and spirits.

To find out more about HIV viral loads, watch “What Does It Mean to Have An Undetectable Viral Load For HIV” below.