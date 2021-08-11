Here’s How To Tell If Your HIV Medication Is Doing Its Job

If you’re HIV+, you won’t necessarily be able to feel the virus in your body unless your viral loads become so high that you develop an infection that results in full-blown AIDS. In the same instance, you also won’t be able to tell if your prescribed treatment therapy is actually working to fight HIV in your body. The only way to truly know is to have regular visits with your doctor who can routinely analyze your blood to detect viral load levels.

When the medication is not working effectively, HIV+ patients typically feel some tiredness or fatigue but regular blood testing—think every three months—will indicate whether or not your viral load is too high or too low and how well your immune system is working. It will ultimately lead to you and your doctor created the correct treatment plan to get you back on track.

To find out more, watch “How To Know If Your HIV Medication Is Working” below.