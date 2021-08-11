Get The Facts About HIV Treatment Options

Once you’re diagnosed as HIV+, your treatment plan should start right away and will go on for quite some time, perhaps even years.

Understanding how the prescribed medications affect the body can empower patients to take control of their treatment plan and steer it in the right direction. If you have any questions about treatment or medications, write them down and have that conversation with your physician. Feel free to address any concerns you may have about possible side effects, how to take medications correctly, and alternative treatment options. Your doctor will be more than willing to get your questions answered.

Leave the fear behind and fully take control of your treatment by asking any questions that will help your doctor create the right treatment plan for you.

To find out more about how to ask the right HIV questions, watch “Questions to Ask Your Doctor About HIV Medication” below.