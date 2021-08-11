How To Live A Big, Bold And Bright Life After An HIV Diagnosis

Thankfully, HIV medications and treatments have made great advances in recent years, so today an HIV-positive diagnosis doesn’t have to devastate patients who are diagnosed with the disease. With the proper and consistent treatment, you can still live your best life and be happy doing so.

HIV Internist Dr. Stella Safo of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai provides information on expanded treatment options, new classes of drugs and evolved protocols that treat HIV like a manageable chronic illness and not a death sentence. She confirms that more public awareness and acceptance around HIV has also offered a lifeline for those who have this condition. Today, with proper treatment and care, you can still live that big, bold, and bright life that you’ve always dreamed of!

