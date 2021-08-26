Laverne Cox Speaks Out Against The Pressures To Become A Parent...

Setting the record straight for those who wanted to know her family plans, the award-winning beauty revealed that she’s not interested in having children, ever.

Laverne Cox is putting her happiness first. Earlier this week, the actress took to social media to publicly congratulate her friends and family members who recently welcomed little ones into their lives. “I see so many friends and colleagues becoming parents. I’m so happy for all of you,” she wrote on her Instagram post.

Denying the constant pressures from onlookers to build a family, Laverne added: “I’m even happier for me, ecstatic even that I am NOT becoming a parent ever, never ever. The thought brings me so much joy! Enjoy the most important job on the planet, raising children. I’m enjoying watching you from a distance.”

While it is unclear what prompted the post, we are glad that Laverne is speaking up for herself and encouraging others to feel confident in making their own life choices. She explained. “I’m doing the work of reparenting my inner child. That’s more than enough work.”

Quickly, the 49-year-old’s comment section was filled with words of praise and encouragement. One fan responded, “Reparenting your inner child…wow. That really just spoke to me!”

Another added, “'Oh I relate to this so much! ❤️🙌 thank you!!!! Choosing to not have children comes with so much judgment. It’s frustrating.”

Cheers to transparency! We look forward to watching the fabulous star continue to break barriers, make money, prioritize self, and slay social media with her sexy bikini moments.