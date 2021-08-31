Zendaya Throws Herself A Lavish 25th Birthday Party At A Beverly Hills Mansion That Cost $100K Per Night

Actress Zendaya, 24, threw a lavish party for her birthday coming up tomorrow. The star of projects like Malcolm and Marie, Euphoria, Spiderman, Space Jam, to name a few.

According to Daily Mail, The party was held at a 30,000-square-feet mansion, Lake 2 Estate in Beverly Hills, with enough room for up to 1000 guests. Guests wore chic evening gowns when they drifted away in golf cars to the primary destination of the event, which was held in a purple tent in the middle of the estate.

The party was completely private, guests weren’t allowed to take snapshots of the party, so we don’t know who was there. Security was tight, with guards entirely securing the venue for the safety and privacy of the attendees.

However a couple of people shared pics to their Instagram Stories.