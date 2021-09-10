Karl-Anthony Towns Defends His GF Jordyn Woods' Body Transformation After Trolls Accused Her Of Plastic Surgery

Written by Tweety Elitou

Karl-Anthony Towns Jr. is coming to the defense of his girlfriend Jordyn Woods after internet trolls questioned her body transformation. Below, see what the professional basketball player wrote that has us labeling them #couplegoals!

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Spotify)















Woods has been very candid about her weight loss journey, even going as far as highlighting her workout routines on social media. Recently, the 23-year-old socialite celebrated her fitness journey with the following before-and-after photo.

“I look back and have to realize I came a long way and it didn’t happen overnight! I can’t even believe I’m posting this but this is really me and this is my journey. Hopefully this can inspire some of you! It all started with a lot of mental and emotional work and the physical came with it. We all start somewhere,” she captioned the image on social media. While most congratulated her on meeting her health goals, others took to the comments with criticism and accusations that she went under the knife to achieve her curvy figure. RELATED | Fitness Inspiration!: Jordyn Woods Shares A Before-And-After Photo Of Her Weight Loss Journey

Quickly coming to his bae’s defense, Towns hopped on Twitter with a thread of facts. "Are we saying that women can’t work hard and transform their bodies?? I’ve SEEN the hard work and I’ve seen the results and trust me, this is all natural," he wrote.

"Since she was 10 years old, people been calling this woman vile things because of her weight and instead of letting the Internet run her life, she went out the put the damn work in and changed her whole life. FITNESS SAVED HER LIFE!" He added, "That comparison picture, as I told you before you posted it, is gonna help a lot of people, especially young girls who feel they can never reach the body that you’ve acquired NATURALLY." RELATED | Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns Share What Finally Convinced Them To Start Dating

Speaking out, Woods posted a lengthy Instagram Story revealing how working out saved her from depression. “About five years ago I was in a deep depression and then my father died. I put on a smile but every day was a different struggle and then I found fitness,” she wrote. “Working out became my therapy and my saving. With my app and my platform I have never said that losing weight is 'healthy' or that if you work out and use my plans 'you'll look like me.'”

I hope you all have a blessed day. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qfd5djMQIk — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) September 9, 2021

She added, “But what I do know is that there are a lot of people who are just like me, who may be struggling to find their place in the world, or battle with their own anxiety and mental health. Working out saved me and I wanted to let everyone know we all start somewhere. You're beautiful at any weight, shape, or size, but you're not alone.” In response to her man’s supportive words, Jordyn tweeted: “I love you. Thank you for always motivating me to be my best and always uplifting me.” Now that’s love. We are cheering for the famous couple, who recently celebrated their 1-year anniversary.